Jul 10, 2020
TikTok ban to cost Indian influencers between $13m and $16m: Report
The key takeaway from an Indian Institute of Human Brands report is that except for the very top creators, most creators on the platform were not earning very much.
Jun 30, 2020
India bans TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, QQ among 59 apps total
Government statement suggests that the decision targeting Chinese media players is to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace
