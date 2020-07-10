tiktok ban

TikTok ban to cost Indian influencers between $13m and $16m: Report
Jul 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

TikTok ban to cost Indian influencers between $13m and $16m: Report

The key takeaway from an Indian Institute of Human Brands report is that except for the very top creators, most creators on the platform were not earning very much.

India bans TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, QQ among 59 apps total
Jun 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

India bans TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, QQ among 59 apps total

Government statement suggests that the decision targeting Chinese media players is to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia