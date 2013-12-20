tier
Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow
As trends increasingly originate in ‘lower tier’ cities, Beijing and Shanghai's realities must cease to be the default definition of China, according to the co-MD of cultural consultancy Yuzu Kyodai.
PHOTOS: A visit to Heilongjiang province, northeastern China
Heilongjiang is worlds apart from fast-paced Shanghai and Beijing, but represents the future for both domestic and MNC brands in China. This gallery contains photos taken by this reporter and also GroupM's Shan Hai Jin. The reporter was a guest on one of GroupM's on-the-ground fieldwork trips for a proprietary research project covering tier-one to -four cities in China. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for detailed observations from the trip and the research.
Chongqing has highest online-video penetration among lower-tiers: Maxus
CHINA - Cities and counties in Chongqing have the nation's highest penetration rate in terms of online video viewership; at 88.7 per cent, the municipality ranks first among China's lower-tier markets, according to findings by Maxus.
Richer lower-tier consumers want to spend on high-visibility products: GroupM
MAINLAND CHINA - According to conclusions from the final release from the GroupM ‘Project Deep Dive’ 2012 wave, one’s consumption behaviour and relative brand choices are not shaped by income increases but by cultural definitions of success.
CHINA REPORT: Lower-tier cities and untapped rural gold
Marketers need to shake off the assumption that rural consumers will come to brands in urban centres, and start thinking of reaching out to them.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins