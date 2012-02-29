thomas chen

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Thomas Chen, Yum China
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Thomas Chen, Yum China

After years in fintech marketing, this CMO now leads the digital enhancement of marketing and consumer experience efforts for the forward-thinking fast food giant.

Interbrand promotes Thomas Chen to Shanghai MD
Feb 29, 2012
Benjamin Li

Interbrand promotes Thomas Chen to Shanghai MD

SHANGHAI - Interbrand Shanghai, branding company under OMG, has promoted Thomas Chen to the newly created MD role of Shanghai office, effective today.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list