thomas chen
1 day ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Thomas Chen, Yum China
After years in fintech marketing, this CMO now leads the digital enhancement of marketing and consumer experience efforts for the forward-thinking fast food giant.
Feb 29, 2012
Interbrand promotes Thomas Chen to Shanghai MD
SHANGHAI - Interbrand Shanghai, branding company under OMG, has promoted Thomas Chen to the newly created MD role of Shanghai office, effective today.
