the observatory international

WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in scaling in-house agencies
17 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Despite the promise, managing relationships between external and internal shops remains a challenge, according to a report compiled with The Observatory International.

The Observatory International, Roth Associates consolidate businesses
Nov 5, 2013
Racheal Lee

GLOBAL - Specialist marketer/agency management consultancies The Observatory International and Roth Associates have consolidated their businesses under the name Roth Observatory International.

