17 hours ago
WFA report shows growing interest from marketers in scaling in-house agencies
Despite the promise, managing relationships between external and internal shops remains a challenge, according to a report compiled with The Observatory International.
Nov 5, 2013
The Observatory International, Roth Associates consolidate businesses
GLOBAL - Specialist marketer/agency management consultancies The Observatory International and Roth Associates have consolidated their businesses under the name Roth Observatory International.
