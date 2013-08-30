the new york times

Search
Is the era of human-generated journalism officially over?
From AI anchors to articles churned out by Chat GPT, what's the value today of a human journalist in a world where it costs only $400 to machine-generate the news? Plenty and then some, editor Rahat Kapur opines.
Aug 30, 2013
Bars, brands join ‘Drink for Good’ event
HONG KONG - More than 60 bars and 40 corporate sponsors, including British Airways, Bank of America, The Economist, Maxus and Ogilvy have teamed up with charity organisation HandsOn Hong Kong for a 4 September fund-raising event.
Jan 11, 2011
No one’s talking about building a strong media brand
Suresh Kumar, creative and media consultant based in Singapore, on building a strong media brand.
