Last night The Marketing Society Asia celebrated its first birthday party in style with a drinks reception at the iconic California Tower. The event's keynote speaker was "the godfather" of Lan Kwai Fong, Dr Allan Zeman, who honoured the speaking engagement despite being made a grandfather of twins that evening. He, naturally, left for the hospital immediately after his talk, which shared insights into the role marketing has played in the course of his career. The event was sponsored by Tag and Uniplan.