'Open talent' resourcing creates growth opportunities for brands, CMOs
1 day ago
Laura Ashton

'Open talent' resourcing creates growth opportunities for brands, CMOs

More in-house teams are making use of marketing experts whose experience is available on demand. The approach offers brands fluid access to seasoned professionals who can contribute quickly and significantly, while providing senior talent with non-linear career options.

Jack Morton Hong Kong partners with The Marketing Society
Nov 21, 2018
Staff Writer

Jack Morton Hong Kong partners with The Marketing Society

The brand experience agency is now The Marketing Society's official event partner.

Marketing Society hosts 'Uncomfortable Breakfast' in Hong Kong
May 7, 2015

Marketing Society hosts 'Uncomfortable Breakfast' in Hong Kong

Yesterday in Hong Kong, The Marketing Society held what it terms an 'Uncomfortable Breakfast' event on the topic of creating a culture of creativity in a commercial environment. The Uncomfortable Breakfast series aims to delve deeper into everyday business challenges, according to the organisation. This edition featured Keith Ho, MD and chief creative officer of Grey Group, Lale Kesebi, chief communications officer and head of strategic engagement with Li & Fung and Vincent Gillet, VP of global brand at Infiniti Motor.

The Marketing Society celebrates its first year in Asia
Apr 24, 2015
Staff Reporters

The Marketing Society celebrates its first year in Asia

Last night The Marketing Society Asia celebrated its first birthday party in style with a drinks reception at the iconic California Tower. The event's keynote speaker was "the godfather" of Lan Kwai Fong, Dr Allan Zeman, who honoured the speaking engagement despite being made a grandfather of twins that evening. He, naturally, left for the hospital immediately after his talk, which shared insights into the role marketing has played in the course of his career. The event was sponsored by Tag and Uniplan.

