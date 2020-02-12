tetsuya honda
Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan
The undertaking, spearheaded by former Blue Current MD Tetsuya Honda, is designed to teach best practices and farm talent out to clients looking for flexibility they can’t find in agencies.
Marie Kondo meets adland: Can minimalism and consumerism coexist?
The 'less stuff' guru spoke with us in advance of her appearance at Cannes Lions today.
Tetsuya Honda leaves Blue Current to start a PR strategy firm
After more than a decade at the Omnicom Group agency, Honda sees a gap in the market for PR “architects”.
Missed Advertising Week Asia in Tokyo? We've got you covered.
The "role" of a soft drink, the perils of "kissing ass" in creative and the portrayal of Japanese as the "bored-looking people at a party" were among the more interesting takeaways.
BlueCurrent appoints Japan SVP as part of new strategy
TOKYO – BlueCurrent has appointed Hideto Hara (pictured) as senior vice-president in Japan as the company looks to diversify its areas of expertise.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins