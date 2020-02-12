tetsuya honda

Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan
Feb 12, 2020
David Blecken

Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan

The undertaking, spearheaded by former Blue Current MD Tetsuya Honda, is designed to teach best practices and farm talent out to clients looking for flexibility they can’t find in agencies.

Marie Kondo meets adland: Can minimalism and consumerism coexist?
Jun 17, 2019
David Blecken

Marie Kondo meets adland: Can minimalism and consumerism coexist?

The 'less stuff' guru spoke with us in advance of her appearance at Cannes Lions today.

Tetsuya Honda leaves Blue Current to start a PR strategy firm
Apr 8, 2019
David Blecken

Tetsuya Honda leaves Blue Current to start a PR strategy firm

After more than a decade at the Omnicom Group agency, Honda sees a gap in the market for PR “architects”.

Missed Advertising Week Asia in Tokyo? We've got you covered.
May 21, 2018
David Blecken

Missed Advertising Week Asia in Tokyo? We've got you covered.

The "role" of a soft drink, the perils of "kissing ass" in creative and the portrayal of Japanese as the "bored-looking people at a party" were among the more interesting takeaways.

BlueCurrent appoints Japan SVP as part of new strategy
Feb 14, 2012
David Blecken

BlueCurrent appoints Japan SVP as part of new strategy

TOKYO – BlueCurrent has appointed Hideto Hara (pictured) as senior vice-president in Japan as the company looks to diversify its areas of expertise.

