tech and media roundup

Tech Bites: Week of December 16, 2019
Dec 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of December 16, 2019

Facebook, Google, Reuters, Huawei, Oppo, Twitter, India's GDPR equivalent, Hooq and more, in our weekly collection of tech and media news.

Tech Bites: Week of December 9, 2019
Dec 10, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of December 9, 2019

Singapore's top jobs, Netflix, Iflix, and more, in our weekly collection of tech and media news.

Tech Bites: Week of December 2, 2019
Dec 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of December 2, 2019

Ogury, Collab Asia, Google, SpotX, Pubmatic and more, in our weekly collection of tech and media news.

Tech Bites: Week of November 25, 2019
Nov 25, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of November 25, 2019

Oculus, Hooq, Appier, Paytm, Huawei, Carousell, Asiaray and more, in our weekly collection of tech and media news.

Tech Bites: Week of November 18, 2019
Nov 18, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of November 18, 2019

Uber, Facebook, Tripadvisor, Malaysian Digital Association, Reuters, Grab, TikTok, Ad-Lib, IAS research and more, in our weekly collection of tech and media news.

Tech Bites: Week of November 11, 2019
Nov 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech Bites: Week of November 11, 2019

Disney+, mobile video ads, Facebook Pay, Sharethrough, Tealium Private Cloud, voice shopping, Salesforce CMS, DoubleVerify/ Ad-Juster, TikTok, WeChat Pay, mobile wallets and more, in our weekly collection of tech and media news.

