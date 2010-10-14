taylor

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

To meet burgeoning demand and adjust to pandemic shifts, the nine-decade old company is focusing on catering to grown-up passions ranging from flowers to fast cars.

Leo Burnett Sydney hires planning talents Ben Taylor and Luke Atkinson
Oct 14, 2010
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett Sydney hires planning talents Ben Taylor and Luke Atkinson

SYDNEY - Leo Burnett Sydney has added two senior strategic planners Ben Taylor and Luke Atkinson to its Australia offices.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

2 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

3 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

5 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

7 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

8 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

9 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

10 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers