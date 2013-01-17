Search
Jan 17, 2013
Julia Bennett to lead talent acquisition for CMG in Asia Pacific
HONG KONG – The Constituency Management Group (CMG), a collective of specialist public relations and marketing firms under the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), has appointed Julia Bennett as director of talent acquisition for Asia Pacific.
