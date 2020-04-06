Search
stuart
Apr 6, 2020
Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC
Former DAN media and performance leader in APAC tasked with extending business deeper into Asia
Jan 12, 2015
Service brands must shape reality, not build branding fantasies
ASIA-PACIFIC – As hospitality in Asia evolves, there’s little room for marketing and delivering a service as you would a product. James Stuart, co-founder of The Brand Company and author of Hotel Brand Bites, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about key strategies that marketers and entrepreneurs need to craft service and hotel brands for the 21st century.
