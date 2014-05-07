Search
1 day ago
Publicis Health names Stephen Farquhar as CEO
In addition to elevating Farquhar to the top spot, Publicis Health unveiled two other executive moves as well.
May 7, 2014
SiewPing Lim to resurface as Zenith China CEO
SHANGHAI - SiewPing Lim will join Zenith China as CEO mid-month in June after resigning from her role at OMD in January.
Jul 31, 2012
Stephen Farquhar, MD of Zenith Media UK relocates to Zenith China as MD
CHINA - Stephen Farquhar, most recently MD of Zenith Media UK for two years, has departed and will relocate to China to take up the MD role at Zenith Media China.
