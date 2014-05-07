stephen farquhar

Publicis Health names Stephen Farquhar as CEO
1 day ago
Jack O'Brien

In addition to elevating Farquhar to the top spot, Publicis Health unveiled two other executive moves as well.

SiewPing Lim to resurface as Zenith China CEO
May 7, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - SiewPing Lim will join Zenith China as CEO mid-month in June after resigning from her role at OMD in January.

Stephen Farquhar, MD of Zenith Media UK relocates to Zenith China as MD
Jul 31, 2012
Benjamin Li

CHINA - Stephen Farquhar, most recently MD of Zenith Media UK for two years, has departed and will relocate to China to take up the MD role at Zenith Media China.

