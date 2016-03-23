state street global advisors

Fearless Girl shatters glass ceiling beyond the boardroom
1 day ago
Mariah Cooper

State Street Global Advisors celebrates International Women’s Day with a revamped art installation for the famous ‘Fearless Girl.’

Game on for State Street Global Advisors
Mar 23, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is hoping an online game will entice investors in Singapore to invest in US equities and broaden its reach in the local retail investment market.

