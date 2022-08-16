ssp

Why SSPs are more valuable than ever
Aug 16, 2022
Mete Bargmann

One of the largest independent supply-side platforms argues that as DSPs promote direct path solutions, publishers have an even greater need to rely on sell-side expertise and tools.

Why first-place bidding is catching on in programmatic: two views
Dec 11, 2018
Staff Reporters

Asia-based leaders from a DSP and an SSP weigh-in on the growing movement towards paying exactly what you bid in programmatic auctions.

First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust
Dec 11, 2018
Zachary King

MediaMath's Asia VP argues first-price bidding can help break the 'prisoner's dilemma' advertisers currently face in programmatic auction dynamics.

To support first-price auctions some basic factors must be in place
Dec 11, 2018
Alex Khan

Demand-side platforms will be more comfortable shifting to first-price bidding as the supply-side becomes more clear and transparent, says Smaato's APAC managing director.

Why MediaMath’s open-letter warning to media suppliers is significant
Oct 11, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Programmatic platform’s vow to kick out players who game auctions is a rare attempt at industry self-regulation.

MediaMath and Gamma partner up for premiums
Jun 29, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Deal provides advertisers with access to 5,000 premium publishers.

