Why SSPs are more valuable than ever
One of the largest independent supply-side platforms argues that as DSPs promote direct path solutions, publishers have an even greater need to rely on sell-side expertise and tools.
Why first-place bidding is catching on in programmatic: two views
Asia-based leaders from a DSP and an SSP weigh-in on the growing movement towards paying exactly what you bid in programmatic auctions.
First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust
MediaMath's Asia VP argues first-price bidding can help break the 'prisoner's dilemma' advertisers currently face in programmatic auction dynamics.
To support first-price auctions some basic factors must be in place
Demand-side platforms will be more comfortable shifting to first-price bidding as the supply-side becomes more clear and transparent, says Smaato's APAC managing director.
Why MediaMath’s open-letter warning to media suppliers is significant
Programmatic platform’s vow to kick out players who game auctions is a rare attempt at industry self-regulation.
MediaMath and Gamma partner up for premiums
Deal provides advertisers with access to 5,000 premium publishers.
