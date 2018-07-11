spikes jury

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Joey David Tiempo, founder & CEO, Octopus & Whale
2 days ago
Spikes Staff

Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Joey David Tiempo, founder & CEO, Octopus & Whale

Spikes Asia speaks with Joey David Tiempo, inaugural jury president of the Gaming Spikes, about the growing trend of using gaming platforms as a channel for creativity in APAC, and of course, the brand new Gaming Spikes.

Spikes 2018: all Jury Presidents announced
Jul 11, 2018
Olivia Parker

Spikes 2018: all Jury Presidents announced

Spikes today revealed the 13 people who will lead the juries judging work at the Spikes Festival of Creativity in Singapore this September.

2017 Spikes Asia jury members announced
Aug 14, 2017
Staff Reporters

2017 Spikes Asia jury members announced

The festival has published the list of industry leaders who will be selecting the winning work at Spikes Asia 2017.

2017 Spikes Asia jury presidents announced
Jul 7, 2017
Staff Reporters

2017 Spikes Asia jury presidents announced

Meet the industry leaders who will be casting their critical eye over this year's work at 2017 Spikes Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

5 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

8 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

9 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

10 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row