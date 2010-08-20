sony entertainment tv

Dentsu Creative India to handle multiple Sony channels
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Creative India to handle multiple Sony channels

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of the agency's Mumbai office.

'Who wants to be a millionaire' is back on SET with a haunting campaign
Aug 20, 2010
Jane Leung

'Who wants to be a millionaire' is back on SET with a haunting campaign

Sony Entertainment Television is bringing back India’s favourite game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (Who wants to be a millionaire) with a television campaign by Leo Burnett Mumbai.

