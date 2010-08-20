Search
sony entertainment tv
1 day ago
Dentsu Creative India to handle multiple Sony channels
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of the agency's Mumbai office.
Aug 20, 2010
'Who wants to be a millionaire' is back on SET with a haunting campaign
Sony Entertainment Television is bringing back India’s favourite game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (Who wants to be a millionaire) with a television campaign by Leo Burnett Mumbai.
