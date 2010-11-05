social good

Chinese outpace western peers as most engaged in social good : Edelman
Nov 5, 2010
Jin Bo

BEIJING – Consumers in emerging economies like China and India are more likely to purchase and promote brands that support good causes, outpacing their peers in Europe and the United States, according to the fourth annual Edelman goodpurpose study.

