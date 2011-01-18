snow beer

Fall fast, rise faster: Why Accenture Interactive had to break the advertising mould in China
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

From Snow Beer to KFC, the shop's Let's Twinkle creative unit is bending the rules of the game to cater to consumers in a rapidly changing market.

Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
Jan 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.

Leo Burnett Beijing scoops Yanjing Beer, Yutong Bus creative accounts
Oct 21, 2010
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Leo Burnett Beijing has announced it has won creative duties for Beijing-based brewery Yanjing Beer and Henan-based bus manufacturer Yutong.

Anheuser-Busch InBev calls a media agency review in China
Jun 3, 2010
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Global brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is calling a pitch to review its agency as a part of an ongoing process to consolidate its media buying in China.

Snow Beer sponsors Discovery's Man vs Wild series in China
Oct 16, 2009
Kenny Lim

BEIJING - Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific has announced Snow Beer's sponsorship of its hit series Man Vs Wild in China.

