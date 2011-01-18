snow beer
Fall fast, rise faster: Why Accenture Interactive had to break the advertising mould in China
From Snow Beer to KFC, the shop's Let's Twinkle creative unit is bending the rules of the game to cater to consumers in a rapidly changing market.
Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.
Leo Burnett Beijing scoops Yanjing Beer, Yutong Bus creative accounts
BEIJING - Leo Burnett Beijing has announced it has won creative duties for Beijing-based brewery Yanjing Beer and Henan-based bus manufacturer Yutong.
Anheuser-Busch InBev calls a media agency review in China
SHANGHAI - Global brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is calling a pitch to review its agency as a part of an ongoing process to consolidate its media buying in China.
Snow Beer sponsors Discovery's Man vs Wild series in China
BEIJING - Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific has announced Snow Beer's sponsorship of its hit series Man Vs Wild in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins