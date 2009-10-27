siam commercial bank

Publicis and Siam Commercial Bank joint venture aims to bring banks into digital age
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The platform-as-a-service business will provide consultancy and tech solutions to financial institutions, to help them reinvent how they engage with their customers online.

Siam Commercial Bank splits creative between Lowe and Leo Burnett
Oct 27, 2009
Asiya Bakht

BANGKOK - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of Thailand's largest banks, has divided its creative business between Lowe and Leo Burnett following a pitch.

Siam Commercial Bank shortlists Leo Burnett, Lowe and McCann Erickson
Sep 23, 2009
Asiya Bakht

BANGKOK - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of the biggest banks in Thailand, is believed to have shortlisted three agencies including Leo Burnett, Lowe and McCann Erickson for its creative account.

