2 days ago
Publicis and Siam Commercial Bank joint venture aims to bring banks into digital age
The platform-as-a-service business will provide consultancy and tech solutions to financial institutions, to help them reinvent how they engage with their customers online.
Oct 27, 2009
Siam Commercial Bank splits creative between Lowe and Leo Burnett
BANGKOK - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of Thailand's largest banks, has divided its creative business between Lowe and Leo Burnett following a pitch.
Sep 23, 2009
Siam Commercial Bank shortlists Leo Burnett, Lowe and McCann Erickson
BANGKOK - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of the biggest banks in Thailand, is believed to have shortlisted three agencies including Leo Burnett, Lowe and McCann Erickson for its creative account.
