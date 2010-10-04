Search
1 day ago
Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand
The merged entity is said to be “Australasia’s largest-ever independent communications agency”.
Oct 4, 2010
Asia’s general entertainment channels ramp up content battle
HONG KONG – Fox International Channels (FIC) Asia’s exclusive volume agreement with Shine International is the latest salvo fired as the region’s rival general entertainment (GE) networks compete for content and audiences.
Oct 22, 2009
Gravity Coffee | Coffee Cupid | New Zealand
Gravity Coffee is playing Cupid to lonely New Zealanders in a digital campaign developed with Auckland agency Shine.
