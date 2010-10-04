shine

Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand

The merged entity is said to be “Australasia’s largest-ever independent communications agency”.

Asia’s general entertainment channels ramp up content battle
Oct 4, 2010
Magz Osborne

Asia’s general entertainment channels ramp up content battle

HONG KONG – Fox International Channels (FIC) Asia’s exclusive volume agreement with Shine International is the latest salvo fired as the region’s rival general entertainment (GE) networks compete for content and audiences.

