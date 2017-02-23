selfies

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in latest campaign
14 hours ago
Emmie Harrison-West

The focal point of the new campaign, "Reverse selfie", by Ogilvy, is a 60-second film that features an image a young woman has posted on social media.

Selfie culture and its impact on beauty brands in Asia
Feb 23, 2017
Rachel Ng

The industry has adapted the selfie for its own ends, but has perhaps missed some of the deeper desires it reflects.

Social media: Marketing to the selfie generation
Sep 5, 2014
Emily Tan

Social media: Marketing to the selfie generation

Self-taken-photos have evolved into a language of self-expression that both explains and defines the Millennial consumer.

