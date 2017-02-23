Search
Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in latest campaign
The focal point of the new campaign, "Reverse selfie", by Ogilvy, is a 60-second film that features an image a young woman has posted on social media.
Feb 23, 2017
Selfie culture and its impact on beauty brands in Asia
The industry has adapted the selfie for its own ends, but has perhaps missed some of the deeper desires it reflects.
Sep 5, 2014
Social media: Marketing to the selfie generation
Self-taken-photos have evolved into a language of self-expression that both explains and defines the Millennial consumer.
