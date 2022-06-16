seamus higgins

Jun 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

RGA recasts Asia leadership as Tuomas Peltoniemi and Seamus Higgins depart

Effective July 1, Dorothy Peng has been promoted to SVP, managing director, Asia and will oversee RGA’s Singapore, Indonesia, China, and Tokyo offices, while Michael Titshall will continue to oversee Australia’s business.

Feb 14, 2019
Matthew Miller

R/GA makes trio of regional creative appointments

The agency creates three regional roles, for a creative chief and APAC ECDs in charge of experience design and stories.

