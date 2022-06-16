Search
seamus higgins
Jun 16, 2022
RGA recasts Asia leadership as Tuomas Peltoniemi and Seamus Higgins depart
Effective July 1, Dorothy Peng has been promoted to SVP, managing director, Asia and will oversee RGA’s Singapore, Indonesia, China, and Tokyo offices, while Michael Titshall will continue to oversee Australia’s business.
Feb 14, 2019
R/GA makes trio of regional creative appointments
The agency creates three regional roles, for a creative chief and APAC ECDs in charge of experience design and stories.
