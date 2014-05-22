se asia

Social commerce orders doubled in SEA in H1 2021: IKala
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Social commerce orders doubled in SEA in H1 2021: IKala

TOP OF THE CHARTS: While Covid restrictions may have eased in the region, consumers continue to flock to social media platforms to make purchases a report reveals, with varying payment methods.

Caltex activates Supa Strikas sponsorship to coincide with football fever
May 22, 2014
Benjamin Li

Caltex activates Supa Strikas sponsorship to coincide with football fever

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Caltex is expanding on its title sponsorship of the Supa Strikas animated TV series with a social-media football trivia challenge for its 800,000 Facebook fans in Asia.

Dick van Motman appointed to lead Southeast Asia and Oceania for 'a changing Dentsu'
Oct 15, 2012
Benjamin Li

Dick van Motman appointed to lead Southeast Asia and Oceania for 'a changing Dentsu'

ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Asia has hired Dick van Motman, former CEO of DDB Greater China, as chairman and CEO to lead its operations in Southeast Asia and Oceania, effective today.

