Search
se asia
1 day ago
Social commerce orders doubled in SEA in H1 2021: IKala
TOP OF THE CHARTS: While Covid restrictions may have eased in the region, consumers continue to flock to social media platforms to make purchases a report reveals, with varying payment methods.
May 22, 2014
Caltex activates Supa Strikas sponsorship to coincide with football fever
SOUTHEAST ASIA - Caltex is expanding on its title sponsorship of the Supa Strikas animated TV series with a social-media football trivia challenge for its 800,000 Facebook fans in Asia.
Oct 15, 2012
Dick van Motman appointed to lead Southeast Asia and Oceania for 'a changing Dentsu'
ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Asia has hired Dick van Motman, former CEO of DDB Greater China, as chairman and CEO to lead its operations in Southeast Asia and Oceania, effective today.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins