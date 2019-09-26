roundtable

Less can be more, even in digital
Nov 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

At an IPG Mediabrands’ roundtable, experts discussed the pitfalls of choice in the digital space, moving away from campaign-led marketing and getting on board with digital transformation.

Women to Watch 2017: Where the gender diversity issue stands today
Aug 28, 2017
Faaez Samadi

As part of this year’s Women to Watch, in partnership with TBWA, a panel of experts debated how far gender diversity has come in the marketing and communications industry, and how much there still is to do. Here are some key takeaways.

Innovation starts with the letter 'C', not 'I'
Nov 18, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA INNOVATION 2016: A roundtable discussion co-hosted with Miaozhen last week touched on the sources of innovative ideas, the abilities of AI, the validity of data and whether consumers even know what they want.

