roundtable
Budgets not buckets: rethinking media spend
The proliferation of new media platforms offers marketers more ways than ever to reach audiences. Emerging channels such as connected TV, digital OOH and audio are all growing rapidly, but how should marketers be budgeting for them?
DoubleVerify Roundtable: How to maximise media quality
Brand marketer roundtable touches on growing concerns around brand safety, ad fraud and overall media quality, highlighting some of the solutions that could help minimise these issues.
New opportunities in emerging markets: media leaders gather
At a recent roundtable, leading media executives discussed overcoming fragmentation, investing in innovation, and spurring cultural change in the marketplace.
Less can be more, even in digital
At an IPG Mediabrands’ roundtable, experts discussed the pitfalls of choice in the digital space, moving away from campaign-led marketing and getting on board with digital transformation.
Women to Watch 2017: Where the gender diversity issue stands today
As part of this year’s Women to Watch, in partnership with TBWA, a panel of experts debated how far gender diversity has come in the marketing and communications industry, and how much there still is to do. Here are some key takeaways.
Innovation starts with the letter 'C', not 'I'
CHINA INNOVATION 2016: A roundtable discussion co-hosted with Miaozhen last week touched on the sources of innovative ideas, the abilities of AI, the validity of data and whether consumers even know what they want.
