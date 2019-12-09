robert woolfrey
Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Robert Woolfrey
Read about Robert Woolfrey of Amobee, one of the 40 young industry professionals we've selected as representing Asia Pacific’s next generation of marketing and communications leadership.
Six ways to engage with the mobile entertainment consumer
Robert Woolfrey, managing director, SEA, at Millennial Media, shares six practical tips for brands looking to increase their engagement with entertainment-hungry smartphone users.
Millennial Media files for IPO
SINGAPORE – Two months after expanding into Southeast Asia, mobile advertising company Millennial Media is aiming to raise US$75 million in its proposed initial public offering.
Millennial Media expands to Asia; opens Singapore office
SINGAPORE - Millennial Media, an independent mobile advertising and data platform in the United States and Europe, has opened an office in Singapore, as part of its global expansion plan.
INTERVIEW: InMobi's Robert Woolfrey talks mobile advertising
SINGAPORE – Robert Woolfrey, director of brand advertising, Southeast Asia, InMobi, is optimistic about demand for mobile advertising and 'm-commerce' in Asia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins