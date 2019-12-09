robert woolfrey

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Robert Woolfrey
Dec 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Robert Woolfrey

Read about Robert Woolfrey of Amobee, one of the 40 young industry professionals we've selected as representing Asia Pacific’s next generation of marketing and communications leadership.

Six ways to engage with the mobile entertainment consumer
Dec 13, 2012
Robert Woolfrey

Six ways to engage with the mobile entertainment consumer

Robert Woolfrey, managing director, SEA, at Millennial Media, shares six practical tips for brands looking to increase their engagement with entertainment-hungry smartphone users.

Millennial Media files for IPO
Jan 6, 2012
Unknown Unknown

Millennial Media files for IPO

SINGAPORE – Two months after expanding into Southeast Asia, mobile advertising company Millennial Media is aiming to raise US$75 million in its proposed initial public offering.

Millennial Media expands to Asia; opens Singapore office
Nov 9, 2011
Racheal Lee

Millennial Media expands to Asia; opens Singapore office

SINGAPORE - Millennial Media, an independent mobile advertising and data platform in the United States and Europe, has opened an office in Singapore, as part of its global expansion plan.

INTERVIEW: InMobi's Robert Woolfrey talks mobile advertising
Jul 15, 2011
Magz Osborne

INTERVIEW: InMobi's Robert Woolfrey talks mobile advertising

SINGAPORE – Robert Woolfrey, director of brand advertising, Southeast Asia, InMobi, is optimistic about demand for mobile advertising and 'm-commerce' in Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia