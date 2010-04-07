rin

Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India

Court ruling follows suit filed by Hindustan Unilever which argued Sebamed campaign 'misled' consumers over quality of its products.

Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'
Apr 7, 2010
Santosh Desai

Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'

Rin, Unilever's mass-market detergent brand, has just unleashed a frontal attack on Tide, and the media is abuzz with talk of a marketing war between Unilever and P&G.

