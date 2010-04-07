Search
1 day ago
Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India
Court ruling follows suit filed by Hindustan Unilever which argued Sebamed campaign 'misled' consumers over quality of its products.
Apr 7, 2010
Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'
Rin, Unilever's mass-market detergent brand, has just unleashed a frontal attack on Tide, and the media is abuzz with talk of a marketing war between Unilever and P&G.
