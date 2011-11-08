rga singapore

R/GA appoints executive producer
Nov 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

R/GA appoints executive producer

SINGAPORE - R/GA has named Tris Chung as its executive producer, responsible for quality of service and on-time completion of deliverables across the agency’s accounts.

