responsibility

Was this Squid Game promo appropriate? Industry opinion is split
22 hours ago
Matthew Miller

SPOT SURVEY RESULTS: Nearly half of respondents to our survey say the activation crossed a line. And high fractions of respondents also favour more caution by brands—and even regulation—when it comes to exposing kids to marketing for adult fare.

Alcohol producers sign pledge for responsible social-media advertising
Sep 19, 2018
Matthew Miller

Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube join 11 alcohol producers in a promise to improve targeting and opt-out mechanisms.

The fate of big brands
Apr 23, 2015
Joey Dembs

A shifting consumer mindset points to a rising need for big brands to ‘grow small’ or risk losing market share and loyalty, writes Flamingo's Joey Dembs

