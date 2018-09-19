responsibility

Search
22 hours ago
Was this Squid Game promo appropriate? Industry opinion is split
SPOT SURVEY RESULTS: Nearly half of respondents to our survey say the activation crossed a line. And high fractions of respondents also favour more caution by brands—and even regulation—when it comes to exposing kids to marketing for adult fare.
Sep 19, 2018
Alcohol producers sign pledge for responsible social-media advertising
Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube join 11 alcohol producers in a promise to improve targeting and opt-out mechanisms.
Apr 23, 2015
The fate of big brands
A shifting consumer mindset points to a rising need for big brands to ‘grow small’ or risk losing market share and loyalty, writes Flamingo's Joey Dembs
