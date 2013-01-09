reorganisation
Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.
Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding
BEIJING - Lenovo has begun implementing an internal company reorganisation intended to sharpen its branding and enhance its ability to innovate in both premium and mainstream product segments.
Turner completes reorganisation, eliminates jobs across the region
HONG KONG – Turner International Asia-Pacific has completed a reorganisation and streamlining process that started over a year ago, as a result several positions have been made redundant.
Beacon Communications Toyko reorganises management team
TOKYO: Beacon Communications has reorganised its management team to strenghthen three areas of its operations: creative, business and planning.
