Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.

Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding
Jan 9, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Lenovo has begun implementing an internal company reorganisation intended to sharpen its branding and enhance its ability to innovate in both premium and mainstream product segments.

Turner completes reorganisation, eliminates jobs across the region
Oct 11, 2012
Emily Tan

HONG KONG – Turner International Asia-Pacific has completed a reorganisation and streamlining process that started over a year ago, as a result several positions have been made redundant.

Beacon Communications Toyko reorganises management team
Jul 29, 2011
Staff Reporters

TOKYO: Beacon Communications has reorganised its management team to strenghthen three areas of its operations: creative, business and planning.

