Mailman Group's Red Card 2015 indexed the engagement ratings of global football teams across China’s football-obsessed digital landscape. Real Madrid is the highest ranked club, narrowly beating Spanish rival FC Barcelona. The data assesses seven key performance metrics including social following and online buzz across China’s major networks such as Sina and Tencent Weibo, Netease, TMall, Weishi and WeChat. Key questions the report answers are: What new revenue streams have football clubs started creating this year? Which club drives the most sales on Tmall? And which European team or World Cup nation is most successful in China right now?