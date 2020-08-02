real madrid
Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four
'Playing catch up leads to innovations': La Liga India head
In a chat with Campaign India, La Liga's India head talks about how the league is looking to interact with the Asian football fan, early kick-off times, Cristiano Ronaldo, Facebook and more.
Real Madrid capitalises on China popularity with official Tmall store
GUANGZHOU - Real Madrid launched its official online shop yesterday on Alibaba's Tmall Global platform, the latest football team to do so after Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and FC Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid is the most popular club in China...online
Mailman Group's Red Card 2015 indexed the engagement ratings of global football teams across China’s football-obsessed digital landscape. Real Madrid is the highest ranked club, narrowly beating Spanish rival FC Barcelona. The data assesses seven key performance metrics including social following and online buzz across China’s major networks such as Sina and Tencent Weibo, Netease, TMall, Weishi and WeChat. Key questions the report answers are: What new revenue streams have football clubs started creating this year? Which club drives the most sales on Tmall? And which European team or World Cup nation is most successful in China right now?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins