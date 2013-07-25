real
No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.
Agile Property contracts OMD as media agency in China
GUANGZHOU - OMD is understood to have acquired the media communications business of Agile Property Holdings, worth RMB280 million in monitored media ad spend, including media proposal, price negotiation and buying.
BOOK EXCERPT: Unravelling the notion of authenticity in China
A new book, 'Consumers and Individuals in China: Standing Out, Fitting In' by Michael B. Griffiths, director of ethnography at Ogilvy & Mather Greater China, reflects on Chinese reality and challenges many a preconceived idea that its people are not ‘real’ individuals.
Singapore's Property Guru and Australia's REA ink partnership
SINGAPORE - To capitalise on Asia Pacific’s buoyant property market, an international partnership has been inked between Singapore's leading property site Propertyguru.com.sg and Australia's REA Group.
AirAsia appoints eYeka to launch 'Real people, real stories' campaign
AirAsia has appointed eYeka for its online campaign 'Real people, real stories', asking travellers to share how AirAsia has changed their lives for the better in a 30 to 90s video or animation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins