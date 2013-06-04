Search
ranbir kapoor
1 day ago
Anil Kapoor: the brands I work with become family
The Bollywood star speaks to Campaign about why he endorses the brands he does, why he enjoys working on ads, and how important it is not to take yourself too seriously
Jun 4, 2013
Axe's Blast outperforms Ranbir Kapoor's star power
INDIA - A chauffeur wearing Axe's newest fragrance gets more female attention than even Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in a new TVC for Hindustan Unilever by BBH Singapore and Bang Bang Films.
