Fleeing fragility: The emerging Indian man
1 day ago
Rajan Luthra

Fleeing fragility: The emerging Indian man

Deconstructing the changing codes of masculinity in India through a semiotic reading of the fast-growing men’s grooming industry

New Cambodia agency QED forms
Aug 31, 2018
Staff Reporters

New Cambodia agency QED forms

Two independent PR and digital ‘sister agencies’ are merging in Phnom Penh.

Deep design to the rescue: Solving wicked problems of the future
Apr 26, 2018
Dash Tirthankar

Deep design to the rescue: Solving wicked problems of the future

'Deep design' is a way of bringing clarity and order to a discourse on design that focuses on the human, but seems to lack empathy for human needs.

TBWA Hakuhodo invests in an innovation workshop
May 24, 2017
David Blecken

TBWA Hakuhodo invests in an innovation workshop

The agency hopes to reach new creative people through a partnership with TechShop Japan.

Why a Japanese startup consultant is opening in the US
May 10, 2017
David Blecken

Why a Japanese startup consultant is opening in the US

TBWA Hakuhodo's Quantum hopes to connect more startups to Japanese corporations through an operation in San Francisco.

