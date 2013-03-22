purposeful brands

Search
1 day ago
Is there a case for moving away from purpose-led marketing?
SOUNDING BOARD: Following Unilever's recent strategy announcement on cooling off on purpose-led marketing for some of its brands, Campaign asks industry experts to weigh in on whether or not there is a case for it, and if now is the right time?
Mar 22, 2013
Brand-building series: Figure out your brand's purpose in life
In our ongoing series on brand-building, Hugo Saavedra, senior consultant with EffectiveBrands, explains why brands today must have a meaningful purpose and how they can begin to approach the challenge of defining one.
