purposeful brands

Is there a case for moving away from purpose-led marketing?
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Is there a case for moving away from purpose-led marketing?

SOUNDING BOARD: Following Unilever's recent strategy announcement on cooling off on purpose-led marketing for some of its brands, Campaign asks industry experts to weigh in on whether or not there is a case for it, and if now is the right time?

Brand-building series: Figure out your brand's purpose in life
Mar 22, 2013
Hugo Saavedra

Brand-building series: Figure out your brand's purpose in life

In our ongoing series on brand-building, Hugo Saavedra, senior consultant with EffectiveBrands, explains why brands today must have a meaningful purpose and how they can begin to approach the challenge of defining one.

