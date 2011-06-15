profit and loss

Agencies: Share your P&L with all staff
21 hours ago
Willoughby Badger

While agencies invest heavily in attracting and retaining top talent, they often overlook a potent tool for unlocking their full team potential: Financial transparency. Specifically, the radical act of sharing the agency's profit and loss statement (P&L) with everyone, not just the C-suite elite.

CEOs think marketers lack credibility : Fournaise
Jun 15, 2011
Paul Howell

GLOBAL - 73 per cent of CEOs think marketers "lack business credibility" and are not the business growth generators they should be, according to damning research by the Fournaise Marketing Group.

