profit and loss
21 hours ago
Agencies: Share your P&L with all staff
While agencies invest heavily in attracting and retaining top talent, they often overlook a potent tool for unlocking their full team potential: Financial transparency. Specifically, the radical act of sharing the agency's profit and loss statement (P&L) with everyone, not just the C-suite elite.
Jun 15, 2011
CEOs think marketers lack credibility : Fournaise
GLOBAL - 73 per cent of CEOs think marketers "lack business credibility" and are not the business growth generators they should be, according to damning research by the Fournaise Marketing Group.
