Why brands need a big social media reality check
1 day ago
Rob Estreitinho

Why brands need a big social media reality check

Single-mindedness is indispensable to help brands stand out online, but many are suffering from multiple brand personality disorder, and it's hindering their social media effectiveness.

The kind of brands recommended in Asia-Pacific, and what's shared: Waggener Edstrom
May 29, 2015
Emily Tan

The kind of brands recommended in Asia-Pacific, and what's shared: Waggener Edstrom

ASIA-PACIFIC - More than half (55 percent) of Australians are likely to actively promote a restaurant they like, but only 38 percent of Chinese and 21 percent of South Koreans, finds Waggener Edstrom in the 2015 edition of Content Matters: The impact of brand storytelling online.

