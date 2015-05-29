Search
posting
1 day ago
Why brands need a big social media reality check
Single-mindedness is indispensable to help brands stand out online, but many are suffering from multiple brand personality disorder, and it's hindering their social media effectiveness.
May 29, 2015
The kind of brands recommended in Asia-Pacific, and what's shared: Waggener Edstrom
ASIA-PACIFIC - More than half (55 percent) of Australians are likely to actively promote a restaurant they like, but only 38 percent of Chinese and 21 percent of South Koreans, finds Waggener Edstrom in the 2015 edition of Content Matters: The impact of brand storytelling online.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins