pitch process

Should the pitch process end at chemistry meetings?
Jun 27, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Should the pitch process end at chemistry meetings?

After Mother and TBWA\London called for the process to end after chemistry meetings, Campaign asked others for their opinion on this contentious topic.

Huawei's pitch conduct branded 'unacceptable'
Nov 18, 2016
Omar Oakes

Huawei's pitch conduct branded 'unacceptable'

The China-based tech company has been accused of an "unacceptable" lack of transparency as it holds pitches with creative agencies for a global brief to launch a new smartphone.

OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes
Jul 5, 2012
Nick Manning

OPINION: Four classic pitch mistakes

The seeds of client-agency mistrust are often sown during the pitch. Nick Manning, managing director for business development at Ebiquity, explains how to avoid the pitfalls.

