pioneers
From following marketing trends to creating them — a digital, mobile-led future is already emerging in APAC
Brand owners everywhere have lots to learn from a young, mobile-first population in APAC, who are at the vanguard of many of the emerging trends in marketing.
Surpassing reality: As pressure to compete in the metaverse mounts, marketers are unlocking the immersive value of AR/VR
Under the new normal, more than ever brands are using augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to craft experiences that engage and inspire customers. NYX Professional Makeup’s Yasmin Dastmalchi shares her insights on how marketers can get ahead of the competition by embracing the virtual economy in a discussion moderated by Meta’s Leigh Thomas and Campaign’s Gideon Spanier.
Total immersion: Marketers are experimenting with AR and VR to create experiences their customers will love
In the wake of the pandemic, some brands are turning to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions to let the consumer interact with the product in a way that’s safe and fun. Samsung’s Olivier Bockenmeyer shares his insights on how marketers can deliver these captivating possibilities while taking connection to unprecedented heights in a discussion moderated by Campaign’s Jessica Goodfellow and Meta’s Tawana Murphy Burnett.
