pineapple
19 hours ago
Inside the sweet, successful launch of Del Monte's pink pineapple
The communications strategy and challenges of a world-first unique new fruit.
Sep 25, 2014
Pineapple on a bicycle: SunnyHills comes to Hong Kong
HONG KONG - SunnyHills, known for specialising in only one product—the pineapple cake—opened its first Hong Kong store in Central yesterday with a premium version of the pastry to cater to picky local eaters.
