pineapple

Inside the sweet, successful launch of Del Monte's pink pineapple
19 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Inside the sweet, successful launch of Del Monte's pink pineapple

The communications strategy and challenges of a world-first unique new fruit.

Pineapple on a bicycle: SunnyHills comes to Hong Kong
Sep 25, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Pineapple on a bicycle: SunnyHills comes to Hong Kong

HONG KONG - SunnyHills, known for specialising in only one product—the pineapple cake—opened its first Hong Kong store in Central yesterday with a premium version of the pastry to cater to picky local eaters.

