Search
pilot group
Apr 27, 2020
Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.
Dec 1, 2010
Taiwan-based Pilot teams up with Pegasus to enter the mainland market
BEIJING – Pegasus Communications and the Taiwan-based Pilot Group have announced the formation of a strategic alliance to enhance PR services for their clients across the Greater China region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins