Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media

Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.

Taiwan-based Pilot teams up with Pegasus to enter the mainland market
Dec 1, 2010
Jin Bo

Taiwan-based Pilot teams up with Pegasus to enter the mainland market

BEIJING – Pegasus Communications and the Taiwan-based Pilot Group have announced the formation of a strategic alliance to enhance PR services for their clients across the Greater China region.

