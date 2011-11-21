pga

Don’t expect sponsors to flee pro golf after the PGA Tour-LIV merger, say experts
15 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Don’t expect sponsors to flee pro golf after the PGA Tour-LIV merger, say experts

One has a 'gut feeling' most people won’t care about the merger, while others say sponsors will have to make tough decisions.

Partnership highlights Australia as a golfing destination for Asian business
Nov 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

Partnership highlights Australia as a golfing destination for Asian business

MELBOURNE - Tourism Australia is working to promote the country as a golfing and business destination, partnering with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Australia, state tourism bodies, and individual courses.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

7 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

8 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

9 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?