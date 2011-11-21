Search
15 hours ago
Don’t expect sponsors to flee pro golf after the PGA Tour-LIV merger, say experts
One has a 'gut feeling' most people won’t care about the merger, while others say sponsors will have to make tough decisions.
Nov 21, 2011
Partnership highlights Australia as a golfing destination for Asian business
MELBOURNE - Tourism Australia is working to promote the country as a golfing and business destination, partnering with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Australia, state tourism bodies, and individual courses.
