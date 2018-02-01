paid search

Paid search: it’s time to address the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality
1 day ago
Andy Stevens

Paid search is a lucrative industry; Google Search Ad revenue currently stands at a staggering $176 billion globally, having grown 6.8% in 2023… but are we using it to its full potential?

Bing tackles Apple anti-tracking feature; launches audience segmentation
Feb 1, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Bing has found a workaround to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention and launched a tool that promises advertisers detailed insights on the performance of search audiences.

MediaCom Australia wins NRMA’s paid search business
Aug 30, 2011
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - MediaCom has added NRMA Motoring & Services' paid search marketing account to its portfolio, following a pitch against several specialist search agencies.

