1 day ago
Paid search: it’s time to address the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality
Paid search is a lucrative industry; Google Search Ad revenue currently stands at a staggering $176 billion globally, having grown 6.8% in 2023… but are we using it to its full potential?
Feb 1, 2018
Bing tackles Apple anti-tracking feature; launches audience segmentation
Bing has found a workaround to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention and launched a tool that promises advertisers detailed insights on the performance of search audiences.
Aug 30, 2011
MediaCom Australia wins NRMA’s paid search business
SYDNEY - MediaCom has added NRMA Motoring & Services' paid search marketing account to its portfolio, following a pitch against several specialist search agencies.
