From London to Paris: Where are all the Chinese tourists this summer?
Although Chinese arrivals to Europe have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, those who are traveling are splurging more and venturing off the beaten path.
Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay
It will not be possible for foreigners, except in Hong Kong and Malaysia, to use WeChat Pay local-currency wallets in the near term, as the payment brand is prioritising Chinese outbound tourists.
Chinese tourists' top hotel brands, travel apps and search terms
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Analysis of mobile data shows that Airbnb is not much of a threat when it comes to Chinese outbound tourism.
Feeding China's value-obsessed, data-hungry shopping travellers
Price-sensitive Chinese shoppers dig out microscopic levels of information while planning overseas shopping expeditions. Here's what one retail-village operator learned about what it needed to provide.
Tujia co-founder: We're not the 'Airbnb of China'
HONG KONG - Speaking at yesterday's Converge tech conference, Melissa Yang, co-founder and CTO of Beijing-based holiday rental site Tujia, explained why her well-funded startup should not be seen as a clone of Airbnb.
