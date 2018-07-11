outbound

From London to Paris: Where are all the Chinese tourists this summer?
14 hours ago
Jason Wang

From London to Paris: Where are all the Chinese tourists this summer?

Although Chinese arrivals to Europe have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, those who are traveling are splurging more and venturing off the beaten path.

Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay
Jul 11, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Overseas consumers will not be a priority for WeChat Pay

It will not be possible for foreigners, except in Hong Kong and Malaysia, to use WeChat Pay local-currency wallets in the near term, as the payment brand is prioritising Chinese outbound tourists.

Chinese tourists' top hotel brands, travel apps and search terms
May 15, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Chinese tourists' top hotel brands, travel apps and search terms

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Analysis of mobile data shows that Airbnb is not much of a threat when it comes to Chinese outbound tourism.

Feeding China's value-obsessed, data-hungry shopping travellers
Sep 21, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Feeding China's value-obsessed, data-hungry shopping travellers

Price-sensitive Chinese shoppers dig out microscopic levels of information while planning overseas shopping expeditions. Here's what one retail-village operator learned about what it needed to provide.

Tujia co-founder: We're not the 'Airbnb of China'
Jul 31, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tujia co-founder: We're not the 'Airbnb of China'

HONG KONG - Speaking at yesterday's Converge tech conference, Melissa Yang, co-founder and CTO of Beijing-based holiday rental site Tujia, explained why her well-funded startup should not be seen as a clone of Airbnb.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

2 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

4 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

AI 2.0: redefining possible

5 AI 2.0: redefining possible

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

6 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

8 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

9 Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden