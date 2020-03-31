opinion

The world has changed forever. Are you ready?
Mar 31, 2020
Craig Mawdsley

The world has changed forever. Are you ready?

I don't do hyperbole, but this really is the biggest global event since the Second World War.

That's what advertising is now
Oct 24, 2019
George Ellis

That's what advertising is now

'I don't know a single consumer sitting around waiting for the next great print ad.'

Time for a reboot at GroupM, again?
Sep 12, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Time for a reboot at GroupM, again?

The business has struggled to articulate its purpose in a changed market or even why it needs to exist as a brand.

Advertising is in crisis, but it's not because it doesn't work
Jan 25, 2019
Rory Sutherland

Advertising is in crisis, but it's not because it doesn't work

Let's make advertising great again by bursting the efficiency bubble.

The state of advertising has never been better
Dec 13, 2018
Oliver McAteer

The state of advertising has never been better

Creativity and diversity-powered shops are leaving stifled and opaque agencies in their wake.

How we misread 'new retail'
Oct 31, 2018
Michael Norris

How we misread 'new retail'

'New retail' in China has thus far been less about consumers and radical technology innovation, and more about the bottom line. However, the revolution is just getting started.

