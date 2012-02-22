Search
2 days ago
Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.
Feb 22, 2012
Mobile instant messaging cost telcos US$14 billion worldwide in 2011 - Ovum
MELBOURNE - Thanks to the increasing popularity of data-based messaging or social messaging, mobile operators lost an estimated US$14 billion in SMS revenues last year, according to technology analyst firm Ovum.
