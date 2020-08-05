oceans

TBWA/Hakuhodo turns scallop shells into helmets
The Japanese-designed 'shellmets' combine sustainability, safety and aesthetics to make us feel better about scallop fishing. Now if only we could improve life in the sea...

Actor Morgan Freeman narrates Google-funded film about plastic waste in oceans
The short documentary-style video, funded by Google, supports one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

