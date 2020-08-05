Search
3 days ago
TBWA/Hakuhodo turns scallop shells into helmets
The Japanese-designed 'shellmets' combine sustainability, safety and aesthetics to make us feel better about scallop fishing. Now if only we could improve life in the sea...
Aug 5, 2020
Actor Morgan Freeman narrates Google-funded film about plastic waste in oceans
The short documentary-style video, funded by Google, supports one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
