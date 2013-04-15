Search
40 Under 40 2022: Simon Clark, Booking.com
Clark’s ability to gain earned-media coverage and top-of-mind awareness for a pandemic-stricken travel brand is a feat worthy of praise.
Apr 15, 2013
Sony Mobile calls PR pitch for Southeast Asia, Oceania
SINGAPORE - Sony Mobile Communications International has called a PR pitch, putting incumbent Burson-Marsteller on alert.
Oct 15, 2012
Dick van Motman appointed to lead Southeast Asia and Oceania for 'a changing Dentsu'
ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Asia has hired Dick van Motman, former CEO of DDB Greater China, as chairman and CEO to lead its operations in Southeast Asia and Oceania, effective today.
