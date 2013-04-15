oceania

40 Under 40 2022: Simon Clark, Booking.com
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Simon Clark, Booking.com

Clark’s ability to gain earned-media coverage and top-of-mind awareness for a pandemic-stricken travel brand is a feat worthy of praise.

Sony Mobile calls PR pitch for Southeast Asia, Oceania
Apr 15, 2013
Racheal Lee

Sony Mobile calls PR pitch for Southeast Asia, Oceania

SINGAPORE - Sony Mobile Communications International has called a PR pitch, putting incumbent Burson-Marsteller on alert.

Dick van Motman appointed to lead Southeast Asia and Oceania for 'a changing Dentsu'
Oct 15, 2012
Benjamin Li

Dick van Motman appointed to lead Southeast Asia and Oceania for 'a changing Dentsu'

ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Asia has hired Dick van Motman, former CEO of DDB Greater China, as chairman and CEO to lead its operations in Southeast Asia and Oceania, effective today.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

2 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

3 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

5 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022

8 Agency of the Year 2022

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

9 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

10 Mindshare leads award haul at South Asia AOY 2022