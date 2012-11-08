obama

A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly
1 day ago
Chris Daniels

A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly

The Biden administration will be night and day from the Trump White House, but also distinct from the last Democratic president.

OPINION: Obama re-election underscores power of digital media
Nov 8, 2012
Laura Gordon

OPINION: Obama re-election underscores power of digital media

Transfixed as yesterday's election in the US played out over digital and social channels, Laura Gordon, business development director, Asia Pacific, Omnicom Media Group, was struck by the powerful lesson the election holds for brands.

Opinion... The White House battleground has shifted online
Oct 2, 2008
David Guerrero

Opinion... The White House battleground has shifted online

In the old days of, say, 2004, America's nightly primetime TV news bulletins were the dominant campaign battleground.

