1 day ago
A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly
The Biden administration will be night and day from the Trump White House, but also distinct from the last Democratic president.
Nov 8, 2012
OPINION: Obama re-election underscores power of digital media
Transfixed as yesterday's election in the US played out over digital and social channels, Laura Gordon, business development director, Asia Pacific, Omnicom Media Group, was struck by the powerful lesson the election holds for brands.
Oct 2, 2008
Opinion... The White House battleground has shifted online
In the old days of, say, 2004, America's nightly primetime TV news bulletins were the dominant campaign battleground.
