Stop buying silence: why can’t adland just ban NDAs that mask misconduct?
Jul 15, 2022
Imogen Watson

Stop buying silence: why can’t adland just ban NDAs that mask misconduct?

Non-disclosure agreements can be harmful to victims while protecting the guilty. Is it time for adland to get rid of them altogether?

Cindy Gallop calls #timesup on NDAs
Aug 8, 2018
Nicola Kemp

Cindy Gallop calls #timesup on NDAs

"We cannot have progress without full transparency on who the harassers and bullies in our industry are and whether or not they face repercussions."

