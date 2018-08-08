Search
Let's chat(GPT) about NDAs
Right now, the PR industry is awash with discussions about artificial intelligence – for some, it’s the end of the world as we know it and for others, it’s the answer to their prayers.
Aug 8, 2018
Cindy Gallop calls #timesup on NDAs
"We cannot have progress without full transparency on who the harassers and bullies in our industry are and whether or not they face repercussions."
